FG Inaugurates Committee To Implement Automobile Development Plan

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, (FMITI) Doris Anite on Thursday inaugurated the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan Committee, (NAIDP).

Anite said the NAIDP has the potential to be a revolutionary success story, establishing Nigeria as a vital participant and a leading force in automotive design, development, and production rather than just a consumer.

Anite during the launch in Abuja said “The project envisions a future in which Nigeria not only assembles automobiles but also develops a local sector capable of altering the economy and increasing the country’s global competitiveness while promoting equitable growth.

“But by harnessing the creativity and expertise of all stakeholders, we can overcome challenges and plan a course towards sustainable development and prosperity.”

According to the Minister, the committee’s terms of responsibility include periodic monitoring and evaluation of progress while identifying implementation issues and presenting solutions to them.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary (FMITI) Nura Rimi, said that NAIDP was more than just a plan.

He said it was a strategic call to action to develop the industrial sector, create jobs, improve technological innovation, boost local manufacturing, attract investment, increase industry competitiveness and provide a significant boost to the nation’s economy.

The Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) Joseph Osanipin, assured that the agency will not disappoint Nigerians.

He said the agency would ensure the supply of cost-effective and efficient automobiles that can compete with other global products.