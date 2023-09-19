Don’t Toe Buhari’s Line, Release Kanu, Ejimakor Tells Tinubu

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been called upon to free the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in line with the court verdict which discharged and acquitted him last year.

Advertisement

Recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari had refused to obey the Court of Appeal’s judgement, and instead sought a stay of execution at the Supreme Court.

Kanu’s suit against his continued detention despite his acquittal is pending before the Supreme Court, which has adjourned the matter twice, triggering insinuations that Kanu’s detention could be politically motivated.

Kanu’s special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor, in his latest appeal for the release of Kanu on Tuesday, advised Tinubu, as a democrat, to effect the release of Kanu.

According to Ejimakor, Kanu’s self-determination struggle ‘is a demand on the state, and has nothing to do with the president whatsoever’.

He told our correspondent that, “A demand for self-determination is a demand on the state, nothing against its president.

Advertisement

“It was Buhari who took it so personal that he killed many for it and renditioned MNK to boot. A well-informed Tinubu is expected to turn a new leaf and end the injustice.”

Kanu has been in the custody of the State Services in Abuja since 2021 following his arrest and subsequent rendition to Nigeria.

He is charged with running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason. Despite many court rulings that exonerated him, as well as fined the federal government for violating Kanu’s rights, the FG is yet to abide by any.