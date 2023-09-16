Downpour: NEMA Asks Lagos Residents To Exercise ‘Extreme Caution’

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has asked Lagos State residents to exercise ‘extreme caution’ due to continuous rainfall that began at 2.00 a.m on Saturday.

As a result of the heavy downpour, which stopped around 2.00 p.m, some areas were flooded.

Some residents were seen scooping water out of their flooded compounds.

According to NEMA in a statement on Saturday, vulnerable groups have relocated to temporary shelters, while adults are working to salvage their properties affected by the flooding.

The agency, along with other emergency agencies, is conducting assessments at critical locations, engaging with affected communities, and offering prompt solutions to address the situation.

About 200 people in Orile Agege Local Government Area are to get relief materials from NEMA today.

“NEMA is also providing assistance to a building owner whose fence has collapsed, necessitating reconstruction to stabilize the foundation and prevent it from collapsing onto the adjacent bungalow, following the directive of the Agency’s Director General.

“Furthermore, NEMA is currently loading materials such as children’s and women’s clothing, mattresses, antiseptics, and other essential supplies to provide immediate relief to approximately 200 people in Orile Agege Local Government Area this afternoon,” NEMA said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has informed that the state is expected to experience a temperature of 24°C at night today.

According to Tokunbo, humidity is expected to range between 86 percent and 94 percent with an average wind speed of 3 m/s with a west orientation.

“Lagos is expected to have cloudy conditions over most parts of the state.

“Saturday is expected to be a wet day, with widespread intermittent rainfall at varying intensities accompanied by strong winds especially in the morning to afternoon hours in many parts of the State including Victoria Island, Lagos Island, Surulere, Festac Town, Mushin, Somolu, Kosofe, Ikeja, Agege, Ifako, Ipaja, Ikorodu, Epe, Badagry, Ajah, and environs.

“The temperatures are expected to range between 24°C at night and 29°C during the day,” he said in a post via his X (formerly Twitter) handle.