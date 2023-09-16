Manchester United Suffer Another Embarrassing Defeat To Brighton At Old Trafford

Manchester United’s campaign for 2023/2024 Premier League season suffered another setback on Saturday as they endured a shocking home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

United were thrashed 3 goals to 1 by the visitors at the Old Trafford stadium further compounding the woes the club is currently facing.

Former United player, Danny Welbeck put Brighton ahead in the first half before Pascal Gross doubled the lead in the 53rd minute.

Joao Pedro scored the 3rd goal for Brighton before Hannibal Mejbri put one back for United.

Manchester United have now lost 3 games this season and have only accrued 6 points in 5 games.

Recall that United lost 3-1 to Arsenal before the international break.