Drama As Liverpool Stage Comeback To Draw Newly Promoted Fulham

79 SHARES Share Tweet

Liverpool’s first game in the 2022/2023 Premier League season started on a dramatic note as they drew a newly promoted side, Fulham on Saturday.

The Reds were one point short of Manchester City in the title race last season and began their battle against the newly-promoted Fulham.

The Cottagers secured an immediate return to the Premier League for the 2022/23 season, earning automatic promotion after missing for just one-year.

The club’s return featured Aleksandar Mitrovic, who set a record for the number of goals scored in a single Championship season. He scored 40 times.

Fulham took a well deserved lead at Craven Cottage when Aleksandar Mitrovic powered a header into Liverpool’s net.

But Klopp’s side overturned the score through a Mohamed Salah cross converted by Darwin Nunez magical back foot in the 63rd minute.

Darwin Nunez Scores For Liverpool

The Cottagers swung the game back in their favour after Mitrovic converted a penalty in the 72nd minute to lead 2:1.

Liverpool’s first-team players Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino left, while Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay were brought in a bid to refresh the squad.

Klopp had said the new entrants will make the rest of the team step up a level.

Just nine minutes later, assisted by Nunez, Salah delivered a brilliant strike to bring the Reds back into the game.