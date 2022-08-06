Drama As Liverpool Stage Comeback To Draw Newly Promoted Fulham

Liverpool’s first game in the 2022/2023 Premier League season started on a dramatic note as they drew a newly promoted side, Fulham on Saturday.
The Reds were one point short of Manchester City in the title race last season and began their battle against the newly-promoted Fulham.
The Cottagers secured an immediate return to the Premier League for the 2022/23 season, earning automatic promotion after missing for just one-year.
The club’s return featured Aleksandar Mitrovic, who set a record for the number of goals scored in a single Championship season. He scored 40 times.
Fulham took a well deserved lead at Craven Cottage when Aleksandar Mitrovic powered a header into Liverpool’s net.
But Klopp’s side overturned the score through a Mohamed Salah cross converted by Darwin Nunez magical back foot in the 63rd minute.
The Cottagers swung the game back in their favour after Mitrovic converted a penalty in the 72nd minute to lead 2:1.
Liverpool’s first-team players Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino left, while Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay were brought in a bid to refresh the squad.
Klopp had said the new entrants will make the rest of the team step up a level.
Just nine minutes later, assisted by Nunez, Salah delivered a brilliant strike to bring the Reds back into the game.