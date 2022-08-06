Panic As Hoodlums Set Ablaze Osun Lawmaker Parents’ House, Father Missing

87 SHARES Share Tweet

Residents of Ede in Osun State are gripped with fear following the burning down of the residence of the parents of the Minority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Chief Kofoworola Babajide.

It was gathered that this happened the same day gunmen on a motorcycle shot dead an official of the NURTW in Osogbo, the stage capital.

Babajide while speaking to journalists on the telephone on Saturday said the attack was carried out by political thugs.

The lawmaker said the whereabouts of his father was unknown after the attack on the house.

“Some armed thugs attacked us during a ward meeting of PDP in Ede yesterday (Friday).

“After that, I left for Osogbo. Later, I was told that they were attacking my parents’ house. They burnt the house and since the attack happened, I have not seen my father.

“We don’t know if he was burnt inside the house or they have kidnapped him,” the lawmaker said

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, while confirming the incident said it happened on Friday night.

Reacting to the incident, the Caretaker Chairman of the PDP, Dr Adekunle Akindele, in a statement on Saturday condemned the attack on the PDP lawmaker and asked the governor to resign if he could no longer secure the law-abiding people of the state.

He said the governor, who suffered defeat in the recent govrrnorship election, was still in charge of the state and should wake up to prevent the situation from degenerating.

He said, “The PDP wishes to call on Mr Gboyega Oyetola led APC government, not to allow frustration of the defeat suffered at the recently concluded governorship election to eat deep into fabrics of governance in the state, or at least, resign immediately if the defeated governor has so much lost his bearing as chief security officer of the state.

“The PDP enjoins the good people of Osun State to remain calm and be vigilant as the party will work with relevant security agencies to bring perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice.

“Security agencies are also enjoined, to as a matter of duty and professional proactivity, set machineries in motion to arrest the rising wave of violence in the state, in which citizens are being assassinated in broad daylight with brazen audacity. This is with a view to preventing violent reprisals from victims’ relatives and attendant escalations.”