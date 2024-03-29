Alonso Rejects Liverpool, Bayern Munich For Leverkusen Stay

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Highly sought-after Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso, has ruled out a move to Liverpool and Bayern Munich in favour of spending one more season at the Bay Arena.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has been linked with the managerial jobs at Liverpool and Bayern Munich at the end of the season following his impressive performances with Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso has led the Black and Reds to an unbeaten charge to the Bundesliga title with six games remaining and ten points clear of Bayern Munich.

The 42-year-old has now confirmed that he will remain at Bayer Leverkusen despite reports linking him with Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Alonso said: “I am convinced it is the right decision, I am happy, It’s been a season we have had a lot of speculation regarding my future.

“Until now we have had so many games, been pretty busy and focused, and I wanted to reflect during the international break and take a decision.

“The players, they gave me so many reasons to keep believing in the team, for their commitment, for their desire, for their hunger to have a great season. My job is not over here.

“It’s more than the conviction I am in the right place at Bayer Leverkusen, and I want to keep growing with the club, growing with the players.

“We have speculated enough. I want to enjoy wherever I am and I am enjoying it at Leverkusen.”

He took over at the Bay Arena in October 2022 while the team was languishing in the second from bottom position. He led them to a sixth-placed finish at the end of the season.

Alonso is close to leading Bayer Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title and has also guided the team to the semi-final of the German Cup and the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich will be forced to look elsewhere for their new coach, Jurgen Klopp has announced his desire to leave at the end of the season, while Thomas Tuchel is also expected to depart Bayern Munich in May.