Drama At Govt Agency As H.O.D Can’t Produce Originals Of Certificates For Verification

A deputy director and Head of Finance at the Librarians Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN), Olufunmbi Oyebanjo, faces sack unless he is able to produce originals of his certificates.

Oyebanjo claims to have studied Accountancy at the University of Lagos.

The deputy director could not produce originals of his university certificates, including the National Youth Service Corps on Monday when a team on IPPIS Human Resources records verification exercise from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) visited the LRCN .

He was said to have told the verification team that all his certificates were kept in Lagos and that he would have brought them to the office if he got enough notice.

The team was said to be unimpressed by the excuse and warned him to produce his original certificates or be “removed from government payroll.”

But sources at the OHCSF told THE WHISTLER that Oyebanjo had also failed to produce his certificates in 2018 during a similar exercise, leading to suspicion by some of his colleagues that he had no certificates.

His claim that he was not given sufficient time to bring the documents was also faulted as all the staff of the Council were given one week notice.

An internal memo dated April 12 asking all staff to be ready for the verification exercise was sighted by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday. It was signed by Musa Dauda, Head of Administration of the LRCN.

The LRCN has the mandate to determine the level of knowledge and skill required to be a librarian and set and maintain standards for all categories of libraries by maintaining discipline within the LIS profession.

Michael Afolabi, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Council, could not be reached as his phone was switched off.

This website will follow developments on the certificate saga.