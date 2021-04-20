BREAKING: Chad Military Names Interim Head Of State After President Deby’s Murder

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Chadian military has reportedly announced an interim head of state moments after the country’s President, Idriss Deby, died from gunshot wounds by rebels.

Aljazeera reports that the army spokesman said, “General Mahamat Kaka, the son of the deceased Chadian leader, has been named interim head of the state.”

THE WHISTLER reported that Déby was killed during a shootout between the country’s military and rebels, according to the country’s military.

General Azem Bermandoa Agouna, reportedly announced the president’s death on national radio.

Agouna said Déby “has just breathed his last defending the sovereign nation on the battlefield” over the weekend while commanding his army in battle against the rebels.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, had on Monday expressed deep concern about the organized attacks in the country by armed groups “from outside the country.”

“The President of the Commission strongly condemns these acts of aggression, which constitute an unacceptable attack on the constitutional order and stability of the Republic of Chad, at a time when the country has just organized regular and peaceful presidential elections.

“The Chairperson of the Commission reiterates the AU’s unwavering commitment to peaceful solutions to African problems through dialogue and the search for consensus,” read a statement by the AU.