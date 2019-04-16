Advertisement

A mild drama ensued at the Ikeja High Court on Tuesday as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia after the court struck out the corruption charges against her.

Ofili-Ajumogobia, a dismissed judge of the Federal High Court, was arrested at the court premises by EFCC officials after the agency’s 31-count charge of corruption was dismissed.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi who presided over the court dismissed the suit on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear it. The judge flayed the anti-graft agency for not following the due process laid out by the National Judicial Council (NJC) in disciplining erring judicial officers.

But Ofili-Ajumogobia was said to be stepping out of the court room after the suit was dismissed when about 10 officials of the EFCC surrounded and apprehended her.

Justice Oshodi said he could not offer the dismissed justice protection as “the file had been closed.”

The EFCC reportedly whisked Ofili-Ajumogobia away in a white Hilux van with Abuja plate number BWR637AT, while Mr Godwin Obla. SAN, Ofili-Ajumogobia’s co-defendant, was however allowed to exit the court premises by the officials.