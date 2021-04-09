Drug Trafficker Excretes 1.750kg Cocaine After Arrest By NDLEA At Lagos Airport

52 SHARES Share Tweet

A Madrid, Spain bound drug trafficker, Okonkwo Chimezie Henry, who was arrested by the National Drug law Enforcement Agency at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport,Ikeja Lagos on Easter day, Sunday 4′ April, 2021, excreted a total of 113 wraps of cocaine.

The excreted cocaine weighed 1.750 kilogramme with a street value of N423 million.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Media & Advocacy of the Agency,Femi Babafemi on Friday in Abuja.

Babafemi explained that Okonkwo was nabbed when he was about boarding a Turkish Airline flight number TK0626 at about 8pm.

According to him, the suspect was apprehended at screening 2 point and taken into custody by the operatives at the Lagos airport.

He was subsequently put under observation at the JBTF/NDLEA facility for further investigation.

The spokesman of the agency noted that twenty four hours after putting him under excretion observation, the suspect, who has been living in Spain for 10 years, excreted 39 wraps of cocaine and subsequently passed out a total of 113 wraps in five excretions.

He added that further investigation revealed that he ingested the illicit drug in a hotel in Igando area of Lagos.

While speaking on the incident, the Commander, MMIA Command of the Agency, Ahmadu Garba, said: “the suspect excreted 39 wraps weighing 600 grammes at 9.58am on April 5; 13 wraps weighing 200 grammes at 6.30pm same day; 16 wraps weighing 250 grammes at 10.30pm same day; and 32 wraps weighing 500 grammes at 7.30am on April 6”.

Similarly, NDLEA operatives at the airport have intercepted a 2.8kg of skunk meant for Dubai in UAE through Emirate Airline. The illicit drug was concealed in crayfish, bitter leaves and melons packaged in a sack but was recovered at the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA.

Commending the giant strive of the operatives, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of agency Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Reid) thanked the officers and men of the MMIA Command of the agency for not allowing criminal elements take advantage of the Easter holiday to further their illicit trade, and dent Nigeria’s image abroad.

“We all must stay committed to the ongoing offensive action at the airports, seaports, land borders, on the streets of Nigerian cities and across the various drug joints and even in the forests where some are hiding to cultivate and process cannabis sativa. We must disrupt their illicit trade and dismantle their cartels”, Marwa said.