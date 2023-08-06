DSS Accused Of ‘Dictatorship’ As Embattled EFCC Chair Bawa Spends 50 Days In Detention Without Trial

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned the continued detention of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, by the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 14 after his suspension by President Bola Tinubu.

Bawa, who heads the anti-graft agency, has remained in custody of the DSS without trial or arraignment.

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA stated that Bawa’s continued detention amounts to “potential fascism and a full-blown dictatorship” under President Tinubu’s administration.

“Abdulrasheed Bawa was taken into custody by the DSS just hours after his suspension by President Tinubu. To date, the DSS has remained silent on the precise allegations, the status of the investigation, and whether charges will be filed in court,” Comrade Onwubiko added.

According to him, the absence of formal charges against Bawa and his prolonged detention without access to his family or lawyers is a denial of his constitutional fundamental rights and portrays a lack of transparency and due process on the part of the DSS and the President Tinubu’s administration under whose purview the secret service operates.

HURIWA called for the immediate release of Bawa, warning against the deliberate violation of the rule of law and international best practices.

The statement further reads,” Hence, in light of these troubling developments, HURIWA called for the immediate and unconditional release of Abdulrasheed Bawa. The organization firmly believes that the continued detention without formal charges or access to legal representation violates the principles of justice, democracy, and human rights that Nigeria should uphold as a responsible member of the global community.

“The foremost civil rights advocacy group underscored the urgent need for all relevant authorities to respect the rule of law, due process, and the protection of fundamental rights just as it urged the Nigerian government to address these allegations promptly and transparently, ensuring that no individual is subjected to arbitrary or unlawful detention under any circumstance.

“We call upon the international community to closely monitor the developments in Nigeria and lend their support in safeguarding democratic values and human rights in our country. Together, we must stand against any actions that threaten the democratic fabric and jeopardize the well-being of Nigerian citizens.”