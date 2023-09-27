DSS Creates New Directorate, Appoints Pioneer Head

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Department of State Services (DSS) has established the Directorate of Public Relations and Strategic Communications (DPRSC) and appointed Dr Peter Afunanya as the pioneer Director.

A statement from the Directorate on Wednesday in Abuja said the establishment of DPRSC was part of efforts by the DSS to sustain its engagement with citizens and the public.

The statement said the directorate was also to deepen democratic governance, transparency and accountability in its service delivery.

It said Afunanya, the erstwhile Public Relations Officer of DSS, would head the directorate as the supervising director and also be in charge of the service’s public communications.

The statement said the appointment took effect from Sept. 26, adding that DSS had commended its Director-General, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi for the initiative to expand and appoint Afunanya to pilot the directorate.

“Afunanya comes to his new role with over 20 years vast and rich experience in intelligence analysis, threat assessment, security administration, VIP protection/detailing, investigation and counterterrorism.

“The new director is also experienced in open source intelligence management, background checks and security vetting, surveillance, security sector/intelligence governance, democratic accountability in law enforcement, educational research and peace advocacy.

“He has also gathered experience in alternative dispute resolution, development communication, interagency cooperation/liaison, joint operations, teaching, public and media relations, reputation management and strategic communication,” the statement said.

Afunanya holds a Ph.D. in Security and Strategic Studies from the Nasarawa State University, Keffi and a Master’s degree in Peace and Strategic Studies from the University of Ilorin.

It said the new director obtained a Master of Arts degree in English Language from the University of Uyo after graduating from the Abia State University, Uturu with a Second Class Upper Division in English Language.