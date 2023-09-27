OYEDEPO: Nigerian Pentecostal Churches Celebrate Living Faith Founder At 69

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Several Pentecostal churches in Nigeria felicitated with the presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, who celebrated his 69th birthday on September 27, 2023.

Many of these churches have Oyedepo as their direct mentor or close associate of their respective founders or general overseers.

Advertisement

LIVING FAITH CHURCH

The Living Faith Church headquarters congregation in Ota, Ogun State, and LFC branches across the world appreciated God for their founder during a prayer session on Wednesday morning.

LFC branches uploaded photos of Oyedepo on their Facebook pages to celebrate the bishop whose ministry has also recorded a massive impact in the area of education.

DUNAMIS INTERNATIONAL GOSPEL CENTRE

Advertisement

Pastor Paul Enenche, the senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, described Oyedepo as a father and ladder in life and destiny.

“Today, my wife, my children and I, alongside the entire Dunamis Commission worldwide are most grateful to God in celebrating our spiritual father and covering, God’s General, Bishop David Oyedepo. Thank you for being our father, ladder and feather, it has saved us from unnecessary twists and turns on the journey of life and destiny. Likewise thank you for showing us that what is possible with you can be done anywhere in the world. Through your life we’ve been lighted and those of millions around the globe. Many more years of dogged focus, impact and fire in Jesus’ name. We love you Sir and we wish you a very happy birthday!” Enenche posted on Facebook.

SALVATION MINISTRIES

The founder of Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, Bishop David Ibiyeomie, eulogized Oyedepo for his wisdom.

“Today I celebrate my father and mentor, a man of unspeakable wisdom, love, and grace, God’s battle axe in our generation; Bishop David Oyedepo. As you turn 69, may God’s Mighty Hand continually shower you with all that heaven has in store for you. Happy Birthday Daddy,” Ibiyeomie wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

CHURCH OF GOD MISSION INTERNATIONAL

Laurie Idahosa, the wife of Bishop Feb Idahosa, son of late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, founder of the Church of God Mission International, appreciated Oyedepo for being a consistent family friend to her family and ministry.

“The consistent way that the Oyedepo Family honours the Idahosa Family is something that ought to be researched and documented for generations to come. I have never before witnessed this level of covenant family honour and commitment. Thank you Bishop for teaching us how it is done. @davidoyedepomin Have an amazing Birthday!!!!!,” she wrote on Facebook.

KINGDOM PREVAILERS INTERNATIONAL CHRISTIAN CENTRE

The founding pastor of the Kingdom Prevailers International Christian Centre, Abuja, Chris Abraham, said that Oyedepo, being his mentor for life, has transformed to a living legend.

“Happy Birthday to a Living Legend, David Oyedepo,” the cleric wrote on the church’s Facebook page.