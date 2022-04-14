Easter: Let’s Repent Of Our Sins, Shun Injustice — Buhari Tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the 2022 Easter celebration as a unique one because it is happening at a time when both Christians and Muslims are observing their annual fasting.

Buhari said both Christians and Muslims are expected to “assist the poor, abhor injustice and strife, give alms, (and) penitently engage in self-examination and repentance of sins” during the 40-day Christian Lent which is ending on Saturday and the ongoing Ramadan observed by Muslims.

The president’s Easter message signed by him reads: “For us as a nation, the message of Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after crucifixion and burial, reminds us of the power of divine love, faith, and redemption.

“Easter also evokes in us the resilience of the human spirit not to give up in the face of seemingly daunting challenges of life. This period emboldens us to believe that the current spate of uncertainty and insecurity will soon unfold a season of triumph of good over evil; hope over despair, and light over darkness.

“I urge us to increase our love for one another rather than hate, and show more patriotism, as this is the only country we have.

“I enjoin us, therefore, to live out the eternal words of Jesus Christ on the cross: ‘‘Father, forgive them for they know not what they are doing.’’

“Let us remember that the scriptural emphasis of love has so much relevance for us today as a nation more than ever before, and thus contribute towards its peace and development.

“As we approach another season of electioneering, let the security and unity of the nation guide our actions and utterances. I wish all Nigerians a joyful and blessed Easter.”