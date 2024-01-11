Ebonyi Re-Run: PDP Explains Why It Didn’t Zone Slot To Onicha LGA

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, did not zone its senatorial candidate to Onicha Local Government Area because the party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 general election is from the same LGA.

The PDP also considered the best candidate irrespective of where he comes from, Mr Chika Nwoba, the party’s Publicity Secretary, told newsmen on Thursday.

Advertisement

Nwoba was reacting to claims that PDP shortchanged Onicha which has never produced a senator.

He said, “Zoning is a party affair. Our candidate is from Ohaozara. Onicha was created from Ohaozara LGA, so the natives do not have differences. Again, our governorship candidate in the last general election is from Onicha. He is challenging the victory of the incumbent governor at the Supreme Court, and we are hopeful he will win. We wouldn’t like the senator and the governor, if he wins at the Supreme Court, to come from the same LGA

“We also considered the best person to emerge as our candidate. Mr Silas Onu, our candidate, is credible. He is likely the youngest among the contestants. He has what it takes to win and represent the senatorial zone effectively.”

Nwoba said PDP is united in the state, adding that, “We have come to form a common front. Despite the power of incumbency, I don’t see the All Progressives Congress candidate becoming a challenge. PDP also won the House of Reps election there in the 2023 general election.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mr Ifeanyi Eleje, the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the Ebonyi South bye-election, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to provide a level playing field to all candidates during the election.

Eleje stated this shortly after the primary election of APGA at Amuro Town Hall, Afikpo Local Government Area, where he emerged victorious.

In his words, “I’m not in a position to say it’s going to be an equal opportunity for everybody. But I do believe that as we progress in the election process, and as we mature in the electioneering process, some of the things that will work against the smooth running will naturally fall away. I’m hopeful that when the people speak clearly, it’s more difficult to alter the outcome, and I’m hoping that people will speak clearly.”