BREAKING: ‘You Wasted Our Time’ — Supreme Court Slams APC, Affirms PDP’s Eno Akwa Ibom Governor

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Akanimo Udofia, against the election victory of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno.

The apex court adviced the APC candidate counsel, Hassan Liman, to withdraw his appeal because the finding of the lower courts on his case were based on facts and in order.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos had affirmed the election of Eno who contested on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

The appellate court dismissed all the appeals against the governor’s election.

The appeal court held that the allegations of certificate forgery were not substantiated.

The appellate court also held that the allegations of criminal convictions against the governor had been set aside by a court of law.

At the Supreme Court, Hassan Liman, counsel for appellants, appealed against the judgement of the Court of Appeal.

He maintained that the crux of his matter is that the governor and his deputy governor were once convicted by various courts.

He argued they were constitutionally disqualified from contesting the polls.

But he admitted that their conviction by a Magistrate Court in Abuja was purportedly set aside by the same court and not the Appeal Court.

The seven-man panel of the apex court chaired by Justice Uwani Abaji-Aji wondered why the lawyer came to court when there was no appeal against the order which set aside the convictions.

“As a matter of fact, you are wasting our time.,” Justice Emmanuel Agim told Liman.

“You are a senior lawyer, do what is needful,” the apex court told the lawyer, saying without an appeal, the governor was no longer a convict.

Liman finally bowed to the judges by withdrawing the appeal.

“As a senior officer of this court, I want to thank the court, I accept the decision of this court.

“I humbly in the interest of justice, apply to withdraw this appeal,” Liman said.

“This appeal, having been withdrawn without any objection, is hereby dismissed,” the apex court held.

The apex court also dismissed the appeal by the Young Progressive Party(YPP) and others for being the same with that of the APC.