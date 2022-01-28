ECOWAS Suspends Burkina Faso For Military Coup

World News
By Wondrous Nnaemeka

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has suspended Burkina Faso following a military coup that occurred in the country on Monday.

The suspension was approved on Friday, in a virtual meeting attended by West African heads of state.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana’s president and ECOWAS chairman, said that coups in the region is “a direct violation of our democratic tenets”.

After three military coups in three years (Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso), Akufo-Addo admitted that the international community is currently monitoring the resolve of the regional bloc.

RELATED
World News

Burkina Faso Coup Leader To Handover When ‘Conditions Are Right’

“The rest of the world is looking up to us to be firm on this matter,” he said.

Recall that Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, who led the Burkina Faso’s military junta, accused its President, Christian Kabore, of failing to secure the country.

That view has not been accepted by either ECOWAS or the United Nations.

The ECOWAS leaders are expected to send delegation to Burkina Faso in coming days with the intention of urging the coup plotters to return to the barracks.

You might also like

Burkina Faso Coup Leader To Handover When ‘Conditions Are Right’

UN Calls For Swift Return To Democracy In Burkina Faso, Demands President’s…

Burkina Faso: ECOWAS Fails To Stop Coup In West Africa As Bloc Meets Over Latest…

Burkina Faso Coupists Dissolve Democratic Govt, Close Country’s Borders

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.