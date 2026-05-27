Education Minister Alausa Celebrates Children’s Day, Honours Disability Advocate

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The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, on Wednesday hosted young disability advocate and actress, Dera Osadebe, alongside children from different schools and backgrounds as part of activities marking the 2026 Children’s Day celebration in Abuja.

The event, held at the Federal Ministry of Education headquarters, brought together children from across the country in a symbolic engagement aimed at promoting inclusion, child development and equal access to education.

Speaking during the event, Alausa described Children’s Day as a reminder of the collective responsibility to protect and empower every Nigerian child through sustained investment in education and wellbeing.

“Today is about celebrating the strength, creativity, and limitless potential of our children. Every Nigerian child deserves to feel seen, heard, encouraged, and supported to achieve their dreams regardless of background or circumstance,” he said.

The minister commended Osadebe for promoting awareness and inclusion for children living with disabilities and autism across the country.

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“Dera’s courage and passion reflect the resilience and brilliance that exist in millions of Nigerian children. Her voice continues to inspire important conversations around inclusion, empathy, and equal opportunity for every child,” he added.

Alausa noted that the celebration aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises child development, inclusive education and youth empowerment.

He further encouraged children to believe in themselves and develop their talents, assuring them of the government’s continued support.

“Children are at the heart of our nation’s future, and we must continue to create opportunities that allow them to learn, grow, and succeed,” he stated.

The ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to policies and programmes that promote inclusive education, safe learning environments and equal opportunities for children across Nigeria.