Lagos Police Deploy Officers For Eid-el-Kabir, Children’s Day

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The Lagos State Police Command has announced deployment of personnel across the state for the Eid-el-Kabir and 2026 Children’s Day celebrations.

The Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, said officers were deployed to worship centres, highways, motor parks, recreation centres, critical infrastructure, entry and exit points, as well as other strategic locations to ensure safety during the festivities.

According to the command in a statement by its spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, the deployment followed directives by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to strengthen security around Eid prayer grounds, recreational facilities and other vulnerable areas.

Adebisi said Fatai directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, tactical units, Police Mobile Force personnel, Counter Terrorism Units, EOD-CBRN operatives and traffic officers to intensify visibility policing and crowd control across the state.

“As part of efforts put in place to guarantee a hitch-free celebration, the Commissioner of Police has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Commanders, Police Mobile Force personnel, Counter Terrorism Units, EOD- CBRN operatives, and Traffic Officers to ensure visibility policing, effective crowd control, and implementation of robust anti-crime prevention and control strategies in their respective areas of responsibility to guarantee adequate security of lives and property, as well as free flow of traffic,” the statement by Adebisi read.

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He also ordered officers to implement anti-crime measures and ensure free flow of traffic on highways and major roads during the celebrations. He further warned officers to remain professional, courteous and civil while carrying out their duties.

The police commissioner congratulated Muslim faithful on the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and extended greetings to children marking Children’s Day across the state.

Fatai advised children and youths to shun crime and violence, embrace positive values and remain security conscious. He also urged residents to report suspicious movements or incidents to the nearest police station and appealed to motorists and travelers to cooperate with security personnel deployed across the state.