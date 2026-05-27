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Two European novices in Crystal in Crystal Palace and Royo Vallecano face-off at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig in what is a maiden European final for the two sides.

Palace have already made history this season by becoming the first debutants in a major European competition to reach the final since Deportivo Alavés in 2001.

Coach Oliver Glasner will be looking to wrap up his time at the Selhurst park on a memorable note while his playmaker and Senegalese forward Ismaila Saar aims to become the first ever player to score in six Successive Conference league games.

The Austrian tactician Oliver Glasner has urged his side to win the Conference League final so they can take up the Europa League place denied them this season after they fell foul of Uefa’s multi-club ownership rules.

The last year’s FA Cup winners were demoted to the Conference League after Uefa deemed John Textor had a controlling interest in Palace and Lyon, who had also qualified for the secondary competition.

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Meanwhile, Coach Iñigo Pérez’s Rayo Vallecano, will be plotting to prevent the UEFA Conference league being won by an English team for the third time in four seasons.