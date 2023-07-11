EFCC Arraigns Deputy Accountant General Of Katsina Over N261m Fraud

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Deputy Accountant General of Katsina State, Sa’adu Maiwada was on Tuesday arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over N261m Fraud.

Maiwada was arraigned alongside a company, Integrated Gas Services Limited, where he doubles as managing director.

He was arraigned alongside one Sani Lawal BK.

The defendants were arraigned before Justice M.S Abubakar of the Federal High Court Katsina on a two count charge of conspiracy and money laundering.

The defendants, in their capacity as then Sub-Treasurer and Deputy Sub-Treasurer in the office of Accountant General of Katsina State, allegedly colluded and diverted the sum of N261, 869. 824.00 from the coffers of Katsina State Government.

EFCC alleged that the stolen funds was laundered through Integrated Gas Services Limited.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, while the court entered a ‘not guilty’ plea for the 3rd defendant, Integrated Gas Services Limited.



One of the charges read against Maiwada is “That you, Saadu Maiwada, Sani Lawal BK and Integrated Gas Services Limited, between 2016 and 2019 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, took possession of an aggregate sum of N261, 869. 824.00 (Two Hundred and Sixty One Million, Eight Hundred and Sixty Nine Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty Four Naira, Ten Kobo Only) paid through the Fidelity Bank account of Integrated Gas Services Company Limited with account no 4010693761 when you reasonably ought to have known that the said funds formed part of the proceed of unlawful activity (to wit: Criminal Breach of Trust) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 15(3) & (4) of the same Act.”

However, in view of their pleas, counsel for the prosecution Aisha Tahar Habib asked the court for a trial date.

Meanwhile, the Counsel representing the defendants, J.P. Israel moved a bail application on behalf of his clients and prayed the court to grant them bail.

The sitting judge granted the defendants bail in the sum N50, 000,000 each with two sureties who must be residents of Katsina.

He also asked the defendants to deposit their international passports with the registry of the court and the matter was adjourned till October 19, 2023 for trial.

