NGO To Empower 1,000 Nigerian Youths With Tech Skills At Abuja Conference

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Young People Connect Africa, an organization dedicated to empowering young individuals, has announced its upcoming Connect Conference, aimed at equipping over 1000 youths with essential tech skills.

Advertisement

The program, scheduled to take place on July 22, 2023, in Abuja, will provide participants with the knowledge and tools required to thrive.

Under the leadership of Joseph Etim, the convener of the conference, Young People Connect Africa aims to foster an entrepreneurial spirit among young people and harness the potential of technology and creativity. The theme of this year’s conference is “Hacking the Creator Economy,” emphasizing the importance of embracing digital innovation and financial literacy in the evolving landscape of the creator economy.

During a recent conversation with journalists in Abuja, Joseph Etim revealed that the Connect Conference would bring together influential thought leaders, tech experts, industry professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs. The event will serve as a platform for meaningful discussions, providing participants with invaluable insights and opportunities to forge long-lasting connections.

The conference will cover various aspects of the creator economy, including content creation, social media marketing, digital branding, and monetization strategies. Attendees will have the chance to explore these topics in depth, enabling them to navigate the digital world with confidence and proficiency.

Joseph Etim expressed his enthusiasm for the Connect Conference, emphasizing the potential impact of empowering young individuals across the African continent. By equipping them with the necessary skills, resources, and opportunities, he believes that the untapped potentials of African youth can be unleashed.

Advertisement

Interested youths are encouraged to register for the Connect Conference through the official website of the event at www.ypcafrica.org/cc23.

The conference promises to offer them an opportunity to enhance their technological skill and embrace the transformative power of the creator economy.