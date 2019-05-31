The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board, JAMB Officer, Philomina Chieshe who claimed a snake swallowed the missing board’s N35 million proceeds will be arraigned today by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Chieshe, who had the money in her custody at JAMB office in Makurdi, Benue State, “swallowed” by a snake will be arraigned alongside five others namely: Samuel Umoru, Yakubu Jekada, Daniel Agbo, Priscilla Ogunsola and Aliyu Yakubu before Justice Peter Afen of a Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Abuja.

Recall that in February last year, Chieshe had made bizzare claim that a mysterious snake swallowed about N35 million cash arising from the sale of e-JAMB cards in the state.

