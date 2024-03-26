EFCC Arrests 5 Suspects Over Illegal Mining In Kwara, Oyo

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested five suspects over their involvement in illegal mining in Kwara state.

The suspects; Dauda Suleiman, Quadri Oladimeji, Abubakar Alhassan, Anas Sanusi, and Auwal Garba were arrested by the operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC.

The suspects were found conveying three truckloads of assorted solid minerals mined without licence.

Three of the suspects were said to be truck drivers except Quadri Oladimeji and Auwal Garba, who were truck boys.

The suspects were arrested while conveying solid minerals suspected to be marble stone, white powder, lithium, and lepidolite to Shagamu and Alakija in Ogun and Lagos State, respectively.

They were transporting the raw minerals without licence for commercial purposes.

Dauda, Abubakar, and Anas were each carrying a truck with registration numbers JJJ 206 YG, Lagos; T24413 LA, Lagos and KNT 635 XP, Niger, respectively.