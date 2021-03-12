EFCC Arrests 57 ‘Yahoo Boys’ From Ogun Hotels, Recovers Rifles, Cars

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office has arrested 57 suspected internet fraudsters who are popularly known as Yahoo Boys.

They were said to have been arrested at their hotel hideouts on Friday.

The EFCC operatives who carried out the raid recovered two pump action rifles.

The suspects were arrested in Yewa Frontier Hotel and Resort, Ellysam Hotel and Suits, April Suits and IBD International Hotels, all in Ilaro, Ogun State.

According to the Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations into the case are concluded

He said the operation was carried out following some intelligence.

The suspects were said to be involved in fraudulent activities like love scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretenses and other cybercrimes.

Other items recovered during the operation included four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, and several incriminating documents.

The suspects are Olatunji Opeyemi, Akintunde Michael Oluwashola, Babatunde Gbolahan, Emmanuel Oluwadamliare, Ogundare Adewunmi, Popoola Salmon, Adebayo Toheed Olamilekan, Bakare Kudus, Michael Moyosoro, Olatunji Tosin, Ishola Wasiu, Ugwu Ekenedelichukwu David, Salaudeen Roqueb, Obafunmilayo David, Jimoh Fatai Abiodun, Idowu Adeola and Oladipupo Nurudeen.

Others are Olasoju Mohammed, Onipede Toheed, Bello Abdullahi, Olatunji Abiola, Ogunbayo Peter, Adeyemi Abraham Ismail, Toheed Oluwaseun, Abiola Mutiu, Shoneye Idowu, Badmus Farouk kayode, Ilyas Abubakri Olanrewaju, Oladeji Basit Babatunde and Ijiola Soliu Adewole.

The rest are Odewunmi Samuel Pelumi, Oyeniyi Telslim Olashile, Shogbamu Olatunbosun Lukeman, Adebanji Timilehin Michael, Bangbose Jonathan Olakunle, Ashore Damilare Godwin, Bello Tobiloba Abdullahi, Ogundeji Babaji Ibrahim, Bashir Ayodeji Toheed, Olaleye Biola Farudeen, Sunday Osunaiki Emmanuel, Adebowale Taofeeq Olamilekan, Babajide Oluwapelumi Bolaji, Oluyide Ridwan Olawale, Abdullahi Umar Farouq, Opeloyeru Kehinde Abdulwaheed, Adeola Olusegun Israel, Shittu Ganiyu Olamilekan, Abdullahi Narudeen Owolabi, Ganiyu Kudus Olawale, Biodun Okeowo Sunday, Aiyemidotun Moses Omolade, Alade Hammed Oluwatosin, Oladele Dolapo Temilope, Ogunrinde Gbenga Akanbi, Awobaju Koyinsola Damilare and Bello Uthman Olayithan.