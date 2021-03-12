EndSARS: Lagos Panel Awards N7. 5M To Youth Imprisoned For 6 Years Without Trial

60 SHARES Share Tweet

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters, on Friday, awarded one Marc Chidiebere Nwadi N7.5 million for his unlawful imprisonment at the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison for 6 years.

Chairperson of the panel, Doris Okuwobi (Retd), noted that the victim, who petitioned the Nigeria Police Force, was kept in jail for six years without trial.

The panel also established that Nwadi was treated that way because he refused to bribe his way out.

“His inability to provide bribes led to trumped-up charges as a result he was kept in the awaiting trial section of the Kirikiri Maximum Security for six years.

“The petitioner was incarcerated in the prime of his life without justification for six years and was never tried or sentenced for any crime despite enduring a long six-year stay in prison and losing a vital part of his youth and opportunities.

“We hereby give an award of N7.5 million in favor of the petitioner,” she said.

Recall that the panel had on February 19 awarded N10 million each to two other petitioners; Kudirat Obayomi and Hannah Olugbodi, on account of the human right abuses of some police officers.