EFCC, BPP To Auction Forfeited Cars On Tuesday In Ilorin 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, announced that seven vehicles are to be auctioned on Tuesday, 20th December 2022.

According to ACE II Michael Nzekwe, the Ilorin Zonal Commander of the EFCC, the auctioning will be conducted in conjunction with the Bureau of Public Procurement to ensure compliance with all extant laws.

He said the cars would be auctioned based on assessed values and through open bidding system.

“The exercise is going to run for 2 days, that is today and tomorrow. We have seven vehicles for auction as you can see. The process is that you inspect the items to make a choice and then come back tomorrow for the bidding. The item goes to the highest bidder and the winner will have to make payment within 48 hours.

“Let me also add that, you don’t have to know anybody to participate in the auction”, he said.

Nzekwe further appealed to members of the public interested in the auction to listen carefully to the auctioneers and comply with all stipulated guidelines for a seamless auction.

Meanwhile, the auctioneer, Jerome Itepu, Executive Director, Trevamtech K & G Limited, also assured members of the public that the process would be open and transparent.

He charged the bidders to be disciplined and follow the approved guidelines for a seamless auction.

The pictures of the cars were conspicuously displayed on Monday, with allocated lot numbers for public inspection at No 11, Catchment Road, Adjacent Noktel Hotel, GRA, Ilorin.

This is to enable interested bidders to view and indicate interest in any car of their choice.

The displayed vehicles are; Lexus IS350 2007 model, Toyota Venza 2010 model, White coloured Mercedes Benz 2007 model and Gold Porche 2005 model.

Others are; a Red coloured Toyota Camry 2008 model, Grey coloured Honda Accord 2007 model and Ash coloured Toyota Camry 2009 model.