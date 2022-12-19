‘We Expect Politicians To Fight Back’ – Yakubu Says As INEC, EFCC, Others Devise New Strategy To Tackle Vote-Buying In 2023

166 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has partnered with the country’s anti-corruption agencies and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), among other regulatory bodies, to come up with new ways to curb vote buying in the 2023 election.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of INEC, disclosed this on Monday at a one-day stakeholders’ summit held in Abuja to address the influence of money in the 2023 general election.

Despite reconfiguring the setup of polling units and banning the use of photographic devices in voting cubicles to curb vote buying, Yakubu told the gathering that INEC’s efforts “have recorded limited success” hence the need to come up with a new strategy to address the menace.

He said money politics not only “destroys the very basis of democratic elections” which allows citizens to freely choose their representatives, but also “renders the emergence of the right candidates for positions extremely difficult, undermines fair electoral adjudication, and destroys the professional and independent conduct of INEC officials and other public agencies involved in elections,” adding “ Even more worrisome is the high prospect that criminal money may find its way into our elections through money laundering.”

Another danger of money politics, as identified by the INEC chairman, is that it “increases the likelihood of election violence due to a “win at all costs” mentality among contestants who would have invested a fortune in election.”

Against the backdrop of relentless efforts by politicians to invent new vote-buying techniques, the electoral umpire is partnering with the Nigeria Police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), among others, to prevent political parties and their candidates from inducing voters ahead of the polls.

“Today, we commence yet another initiative to sanitise and strengthen our electoral process. We believe that in dealing with the corruption of our elections by money, the Commission cannot do it alone. To succeed, we must mobilise every relevant national institution to support our effort. We must rely on the professional and other capacities of cognate agencies in our determination to improve electoral administration in Nigeria,” said Yakubu.

“We fully realise that today’s initiative will not go down well with people who may not be committed to the growth of our electoral system and the consolidation of our democracy. We expect them to fight back. There will be both covert and overt pressure, countervailing actions and even threats by these vested interests. I wish to reiterate that our loyalty is to Nigeria and our allegiance is to Nigerians. We are committed to working with the collaborating agencies to see that this initiative succeeds in the 2023 General Election and beyond,” he added.

The summit had in attendance the Director-Generals of the NBC, the National Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) as well as the Chairman Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and National Commissioners of INEC, among others.