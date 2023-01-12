EFCC Clears Air On ‘Arrest’ Of Okupe

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has released a statement on Thursday, explaining its involvement in the alleged arrest of Dr Doyin Okupe on Thursday morning at Lagos airport.

A statement by Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson of the Commission, said the Department of State Services, DSS, informed EFCC about the interception of Okupe, a former presidential adviser, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

He explained further that the DSS acted on a request earlier made by the Commission on 18th July, 2016, where Okupe was placed on a Watch-list.

He said this was “over six years before his recent conviction on money laundering charges by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“The Commission was in the process of formally lifting the watch-list before his interception and will expedite action in this regard.”

Prior to this statement, earlier today, the DSS arrested Okupe at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Okupe’s lawyer, Tolu Babaleye, made known his client’s arrest, accusing the DSS of asking him to show some documents.

This was after his conviction for receiving millions in cash from the office of the National Security Adviser (between 2015 to 219) without going through a financial institution.

The DSS had earlier explained that Okupe’s arrest was based on a request from the EFCC.