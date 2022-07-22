EFCC Declares 3 Persons Wanted For N15 Billion Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared three persons wanted for money laundering.

A tweet by the Commission on Friday, revealed the names of the wanted persons as Amaechi Bartholomew Udeakwu, Paul Odogbo and Precious Williams.

The trio is being wanted for alleged case of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence and money laundering, to the tune of N15,293, 596, 541.71 (Fifteen billion, two hundred and ninety three million, five hundred and ninety six thousand, five hundred and forty-one naira, seventy one kobo.)

According to the tweet, their last locations are known to be: Amaechi Bartholomew Udeakwu: 185 East West Road, Christ Embassy, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Paul Odogbo: Road 24, 3rd avenue, block 3 Harmony Estate, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Precious Williams: East West Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Public Notice by the EFCC

The Commission is asking members of the public with useful information about the whereabouts of the three persons to contact any of the EFCC command offices.