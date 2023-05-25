EFCC: HURIWA Passes Vote Of Confidence On Bawa

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (Huriwa) has warned that if security agencies do not immediately mount surveillance around the outgoing Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, he may flee the country after handing over to his successor on May 29.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by HURIWA, National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko.

Matawalle is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation of corruption to the tune of N70 billion

HURIWA’s call was made following allegations and counter-allegations between the Zamfara governor and the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The antigraft agency had planned to probe outgoing governors including Matawalle for alleged fraud but the former swiftly accused Bawa of demanding a $2b bribe from him to halt the investigation.

HURIWA expressed shock at the governor’s recent attacks against Bawa.

It added that the profile of the Commission has risen in recent times following its giant strides in the anti-corruption war leading to 3615 convictions in 2022.

“HURIWA is therefore surprised that such a shining star will come under the vicious attack of Governor Matawalle of Zamfara state when he accused Mr. Bawa of demanding 2 million USD bribery from him (Matawalle the governor of Zamfara State) as a condition to close the investigation into the N70 bn fraud by the Zamfara governor. It is mere blackmail that should be dismissed with a wave of hands.

“HURIWA and well-meaning Nigerians pass a vote of confidence on Bawa and demand immediate surveillance thrown around Matawalle so he doesn’t escape before 28th May.

“After handing over to the new governor in Zamfara State, the governor’s arrest is crucial. Otherwise, he may get away with the perfidy and disappear from the country to go to enjoy his loot somewhere else,” Onwubiko stated.

Defending the EFCC, he stated that the Commission has carried out its core function of investigating financial crimes in the country.