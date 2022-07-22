EFCC Nabs Ex-Convict, 32 Other Suspected Yahoo Boys, Recovers Exotic Cars, Others

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

has arrested a convicted Internet fraudster, Okhiria Alex Chibueze and 32 others for alleged Internet-related fraud.

The anti-graft agency recovered eight exotic cars, several mobile phones, laptops, expensive wrist-watches among other items, from them.

The EFCC, which said this in a statement by its Media and Publicity Department on Friday, stated that the arrests were made on Thursday in Ibadan.

The suspects were nabbed in a sting operation at the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State, following intelligence reports on their alleged cyber-fraud activities.

The suspects are: Okhiria Alex Chibueze, Olootu Damilola Ayomikun, Akiwale Isreal Bunmi, Oladele Olatunde Oladimeji, Okeniyi Samuel Akinniyi, Sanya Oyekole Olakunle, Okon Gideon Henry, Stephen Samuel Shekwuduza, Adeshina Opeyemi Akanni, Hezekiah Ajadi Oluwatobi, Omoke Ogbonnaya Okike, Alex Samuel Aiku, Micheal Olakunle Oyinwola, Salami Oluwafemi Salami, Udeh Moses Emeka and Monday Samuel Nnaemeka.

Others include: Oluchukwu Emmanuel Ifeanyi Chukwu, Olaleye Azeez Olaide, Akintunde Victor Opeyemi, Akintayo Abass Waliu, Bada Samuel Rotimi, Isaac Isaiah Chinedu, Adeleke Olawale Isaac, Enoch Obaloluwa Bolaji, Afolabi Tomiwa Pelumi, Chukwudi Emeka Samuel, Abiola Oloruntoba Enoch, Chukwu Ogbonnaya Chukwu, Ogbonna Simon Ugwu, Durodoye Jubril Akinwunmi, Durodoye Idris Akindeji, Sanmabo Ayodeji Olufisayo and Olatunbosun Abdulmujeeb Olanrewaju.

It said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigations were concluded.

It will be recalled that Okhiria Alex Chibueze was arrested by the operatives of Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC sometime in 2021 for fraudulently obtaining $3, 800 USD (Three Thousand, Eight Hundred United States Dollars) through a fake lottery scheme. He was successfully prosecuted and sentenced to six months community service by the Court on June 16, 2022.