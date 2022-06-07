EFCC Operatives Arrive APC Convention

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission have arrived the venue of the ongoing national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

They arrived at about 15:58pm contrary to earlier report that they were at the convention.

The operatives walked round the venue of the convention as delegates continue to arrive.

They took their position close to the stand of the Kano delegates.

THE WHISTLER counted six operatives dressed in EFCC vest.

When our correspondents approached one of them for comment to know the nature of their job at the convention, they were told the team leader was yet to come as they were not authorized to speak, adding that their team leader will speak when he arrives.

It could be recalled the EFCC also stormed the venue of the convention of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, which held over a week ago.