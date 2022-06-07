Family Feud, Not Music Led To Break-Up Of Psquare—- Rudeboy

Nigerian musician, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has opened up on the cause of the split between him and his brother, Paul aka Mr. P, which led to the scattering of their group, P-Square.

The twin brothers reconciled in November 2021, after almost five years of rift.

Rudeboy revealed in an interview with media personality, Joey Akan on Tuesday that the split was caused by family issues and was not music-related.

Rudeboy also explained he kept quiet despite the anger from fans following the split, because he knew that the issue was family related.

According to him, P-Square was “the sacrifice” that was paid for the family issue.

He said, “I kept silent. I never said anything. I never said anything, because I knew what the problem was. It was a family issue, and it turned out that P-Square had to pay for it. P-Square was just the sacrifice.”

Rudeboy stated that because of the love for his family, he does not owe anybody an explanation.

“It was a family issue, it had nothing to do with music. And because I respect family so much, I owe nobody any explanation,” he said.