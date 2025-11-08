EFCC: Suspect Jumps To Death To Escape Arrest

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has cleared the air on circumstances leading to the passing of citizen Endurance Udeke, a resident of apartment, Periwinkle Estate, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The Commission said in a statement that its operatives were in the estate to carry out a sting operation when the deceased jumped from a four-storey building to escape arrest.

The Commission said, “The operation was smooth sailing in all the apartments, and four suspected internet fraudsters were arrested.

“Udeke and one other resident of the apartment who got wind of the operation and tried to escape arrest by jumping down from the four- storey building. Udeke did not survive the suicidal efforts, in spite of medical interventions made to rescue him. The other resident, however, survived after being stabilised and treated at the hospital.

“The Commission, as a responsible law enforcement Agency, contacted Udeke’s family with details of circumstances leading to his death. Efforts and medical interventions made to ensure his survival before his eventual passing were appreciated by the family. “

The Commission said it was shocked at the suicidal action of the deceased, stressing there was no contact between officers of the Commission and the deceased before the unfortunate incident.

The incident was reported to the Police, which has begun investigation into the incident.

The agency said that while the outcome of police investigation is being awaited, it reminded the public that no one with nothing to hide has any reason to be afraid of EFCC operations.