‘You See How It Feels’, Sowore Mocks Malami Over Trial

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Former 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, (AAC), Omoyele Sowore on Monday confronted former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, in an exchange that has since sparked widespread reactions online.

The encounter, captured in a now-viral video, showed Sowore directly addressing Malami over his current legal battles, drawing parallels between the former minister’s present situation and his role during the administration of late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) are suing former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on charges of money laundering, unlawful possession of firearms, and unlawful acquisition of assets.

He is then contesting an order for the temporary confiscation of his possessions, arguing that they were acquired lawfully.

In a pointed remark, Sowore said, “You see how it feels now to be persecuted. When you were with Buhari, you were bragging. We warned you then that there was failure in the justice system, but you didn’t listen, and now the system is dealing with you.”

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The confrontation which, unfolded within the court premises, drew attention from lawyers, litigants, and observers, many of whom appeared to slightly laugh it off.

Sowore also urged the former Attorney General of the Federation to join his Revolution Now movement by offering him an orange beret, stating, “I want to give you my cap. This is a revolutionary cap.”

However, the activist acknowledged Malami’s composure amid the situation.

“At least I’m glad that you are strong. We are not all on the same side ; even the oppressors are oppressing you now. As far as the Nigerian project is concerned, no matter how powerful you people are, we will never support you. We are resilient till tomorrow”, he said.

In response, Malami offered a brief but composed defense of his situation, maintaining confidence in his legal standing.

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“I can never be down. Well, I have been attending all my court sittings. I will keep attending. And I remain strong”, he responded.