Eid-el-Kabir: Lawan Urges Sacrifice, Unity For National Rebirth

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Former Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has called on Nigerians, particularly leaders at all levels, to embrace sacrifice, unity and empathy as pathways to national rebirth in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir.

In a personally signed Eid message issued on Wednesday, the senator representing Yobe North extended felicitations to the Muslim Ummah in his constituency, across Nigeria and around the world.

Lawan described the festival as a profound lesson in faith, obedience and devotion to God, drawing inspiration from the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son in obedience to divine instruction.

According to him, the season offers a moral lesson for the country’s leaders and citizens on the need to place collective interest above personal ambition.

“In the sublime act of Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) willingness to offer his dearest possession, we find the eternal metaphor for our national journey. It teaches us that the path to a greater collective destiny is paved with the stones of personal sacrifice, faith, and submission to the will of the Almighty,” he said.

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The former Senate President urged public office holders and influential Nigerians to make sacrifices that would strengthen national unity, peace and development.

He also appealed to citizens to shun tribalism and imbibe the virtues of compassion, tolerance and selflessness exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Lawan further encouraged Nigerians to remain steadfast in the face of challenges, urging them to emulate the patience of Hajar and the resilience of Prophet Ibrahim.

He called on citizens to continue praying for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the nation’s leaders, expressing optimism that the country would overcome its current challenges.

“Let us remain resolute in our prayers for our President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, our leaders and institutions, trusting that through steadfastness, our season of bountiful rain and rejuvenation is near,” he stated.