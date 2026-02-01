Ejiofor Not Kanu’s Lawyer, Monday Sit-At-Home Must Hold, IPOB Insists

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has insisted that the sit-at-home order scheduled for Monday, February 2, remains in force, dismissing claims that it has been called off.

The group disowned lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor as counsel to its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who was convicted of terrorism-related-charges saying he was sacked over two years ago.

The group stated this on Sunday in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful.

IPOB described reports suggesting that the sit-At-home will not hold as “lies and falsehoods,” warning the public against what it alleged to be a coordinated attempt by government agents and political actors to sow confusion within the movement.

The statement read, “Monday, 2 February, sit-at-home is sacrosanct and will hold.”

IPOB further alleged infiltration of the group by political interests, stating: “Any government or APC agent masquerading as IPOB will be exposed in due course.”

The group maintained that it is “public knowledge” that Ifeanyi Ejiofor no longer represents Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying:

“It is public knowledge that Ifeanyi Ejiofor has been sacked by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and neither represents him nor the IPOB he leads.”

According to the statement, “Ifeanyi Ejiofor was sacked over 2 years ago and has no business with Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

Powerful in the statement alleged internal power struggles, claiming, “Chinasa Nworu and Chika Edoziem contacted me last week and asked me to stop issuing statements publicizing our leader’s unlawful detention and I refused. That was when they started plotting to hijack the leadership of IPOB and divert attention away from our leader.”

IPOB also accused some members of its Directorate of State (DOS) of compromising the struggle by engaging with political authorities, saying, “Those individuals appointed into the Directorate of State (DOS) by our leader, have compromised the integrity of this struggle by holding meetings with Governor Soludo aimed at undermining the solidarity shown to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the traders of Onitsha Main Market should be ashamed of themselves.”

Addressing reports circulating online of a resignation allegedly authored by the IPOB spokesperson, the group described such claims as fabricated.

It warned, “The public is hereby advised to disregard every fake and fabricated resignation being circulated in my name.”

Powerful further claimed, “I spoke with a member of DOS two days ago in the person of Chinasa Nworu, who wants me to abandon our leader in detention. If I ‘do not exist,’ the public should ask him who he spoke to.”

He also alleged, “For the avoidance of doubt, Ifeanyi Ejiofor wrote to me yesterday, requesting that I call off the sit-at-home. If I do not exist, who exactly did he write to? He no longer represents our leader and has no authority within IPOB.”

The group further accused what it described as “anti-Biafra forces” of hijacking online platforms to impersonate IPOB and DOS officials.

According to the statement, “Anti-Biafra forces opposed to the release of our leader have infiltrated and hijacked the online space, using the names of IPOB and DOS to confuse the public.”

It added, “These political jobbers do not work for Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and do not speak for IPOB. They will be unmasked.”

Responding to claims questioning his visibility and authority, the spokesperson said, “Attempts to use my temporary non-appearance to claim I ‘do not exist’ are laughable.”

He further alleged government interference within parts of IPOB’s leadership structure, stating, “While agents of the Nigerian government may have seized control of elements within DOS, the wider IPOB family remains uncontaminated.”

The statement called on supporters to remain vigilant and comply fully with the sit-at-home directive.

It said, “Biafrans are advised to beware of charlatans, ignore misinformation, and comply with the sit-at-home order on Monday.”