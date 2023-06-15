Ejiofor Tackles Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother, Denies Sacking Of IPOB Leader’s Legal Team

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The lead counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has asked the general public to ignore a notice issued by his client’s younger brother, Kingsley Kanunta, about the disengagement of his client’s legal team.

Ejiofor described the notice as untrue, fake and unauthorised.

Kanunta, in a series of tweets on Thursday titled “Notice of dismissal”, wrote “After Mazi Nnamdi kanu’s case on 11th May 2023 Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN has refused to see his client in DSS headquarters Abuja even after several messages from #MNK to see him.

“Secondly, for stopping the medical doctors who were to examine #MNK on 5th June even when he and Bar. lfeanyi Ejiofor were duly informed on 2nd of June and #MNK told them to inform his family to arrange that.

“For this obvious reasons and many more, Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN and Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor are hereby SACKED as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s counsels.

“The Kanu’s family do appreciate your time and efforts so far, please handover the legal documents asap,”

But reacting, Ejiofor said he met with the IPOB leader today at the Department of State Services facility and their interactions lasted for over one-hour, during which he discussed pertinent issues concerning his legal and health matters.

According to him, Nnamdi Kanu did not relieve any of his legal team members from their duties, and he did not entertain or express any iota of doubt on the ability of his legal team, led by Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, to defend him.

Replying Kanunta’s statement about medical doctors, Ejiofor stated that the medical practitioners that attempted to see his client on 6th June 2023, were not there to participate in any surgical procedure, but to first meet and interface with him.

“The Medical Doctors were expected to consult with our lead counsel- Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN before proceeding with other administrative engagement as we agreed during our meeting of 3rd June, 2023, held with the DSS in the presence of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” Ejiofor stated.

In addition, Ejiofor asked Kanunta to note that it was the IPOB leader that briefed him to represent him, adding that he and Ozekhome remain Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers.

He wrote, ” “May I use this medium to address an obvious defamatory and very disappointing publication which was brought to my attention upon the conclusion of the routine visit, which unarguably, is serving the mischief which the author intended it to serve.

“Let it be on record that Kingsley Kanu or Emmanuel Kanu, had at any point in time briefed me to handle Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case or even IPOB’s matters. My letters of engagement issued to me since 2015 by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB is still with me till date.

“Neither Kingsley Kanu nor anybody acting on his behalf engaged Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, to represent Onyendu in any matters affecting him.

“Biafrans and members of the public are aware that Onyendu specifically requested to see Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN upon his abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria.

“During that meeting, which details are already in the public domain, Onyendu personally briefed Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN to head his legal team.

“Till date, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN has done creditably and overwhelmingly well in deploying his advocacy skills in representing Onyendu in all Courts in Nigeria.

“Kingsley Kanu in a bid to preempt any exposition I may make after today’s visit proceeded to make the ridiculous publication at exactly 1:57pm Nigerian time, a few minutes before the scheduled visit of 2:00pm.”