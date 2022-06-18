Ekiti Election: I Just Hope There Won’t Be Manipulation, Says PDP Candidate

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State governorship election, Mr Bisi Kolawole, has said there is an improvement in the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Kolawole, however said he hoped the exercise would not be manipulated later.

He said this while speaking with journalists after casting his vote at

Ward 08, Unit 01 in Efon Alaaye on Saturday.

He said the use of BVAS made the process faster

He said, “The accreditation and voting are done simultaneously. The process has been accelerated by this. There is an improvement by INEC and it is commendable.

“We just hope there won’t be manipulation. The process is ongoing.

“I cannot say there won’t be manipulation, but the security is doing fine. As of now, we are having a peaceful process.

“The fear is the general one that we are all aware of, but generally, there has been none of such.”