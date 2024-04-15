‘Fire Them’ — Bode George Slams Yoruba Nation Agitators Over Invasion Of Oyo Gov’t Offices

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former military governor of Ondo State, Bode George, has slammed the recent invasion of the Oyo State Secretariat by Yoruba nation agitators, calling it a treasonous act.

THE WHISTLER reported at the weekend that a group of agitators dressed in camouflage and armed had stormed the premises of the Oyo State House of Assembly and the Government Secretariat in Ibadan in an attempt to seize control of the state.

The attempt was foiled by security agencies and 20 of the agitators were arrested.

Speaking on the incident when he appeared on Arise TV programme, The Morning Show, on Monday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said the agitators’ approach was unacceptable and amounts to the “highest breaking of the law of the land.”

His words, “You don’t just go and take up arms against your government, it’s treason. That they called Amotekun and the police is something; if it were people from my old profession, they would have seen them as enemies and fired at them.

“I was completely very angry because that is not the way you talk to your government. What could have driven them into that? My conclusion is that they might not be educated. You don’t take up arms against your nation.

“It’s unimaginable; you brought guns and charms; were they dreaming? It’s unacceptable, it’s the highest breaking of the law of the land. You have your freedom of speech which is the most sensible way to approach this problem. The problem is that this thing never leaked to the intelligence of this nation.

George further expressed concern that the agitators were able to carry their weapons in military uniforms without being stopped on the road, saying the event further calls for the urgent establishment of state police.

“Agitators carried their weapons in military uniforms, and nobody stopped them on the road; you now see the urgent need for state police because they could not have been meeting somewhere if we are well organized like the state police,” he stated.

Meanwhile, following the incident, governors in the South-West are ramping up security around government facilities and institutions in the region.

In Osun, Governor Ademola Adeleke directed immediate mobilisation of joint security teams to secure the state’s government secretariat, the governor’s office, and other strategic government buildings, including the headquarters of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC).