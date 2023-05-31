El-Rufai’s Top Appointees Retain Positions In Gov Sani’s Administration

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has approved the retention of senior government officials of his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, to help him run the administration of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Mohammed Shehu, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

According to the statement, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Malam Balarabe Lawal, was retained in view of his vast experience in governance to assist in the smooth take-off of the administration.

The governor also retained the services of other senior members of the El-Rufai government to provide the link between the two administrations.

Sani also approved the appointmehts of Malam Hafiz Bayero as his Senior Advisor/Counsellor, while Messrs James Kanyip and Chris Umar were appointed as Deputy Chiefs of Staff to the governor.

Other appointees were Dr Shehu Muhammad and Mr Bulus Audu as Counsellors to the governor.

Sani also approved the appointment of Mr Sani Liman as his Chief of Staff.

The new Chief of Staff was the immediate past Comptroller of Immigration Service, Kano State Command.

Before his deployment to Kano, he was the Comptroller of Immigration Service in Kaduna State.

Similarly, the governor approved the appointment of Mrs Habiba Shekarau as the new Head of Service.

Shekarau, who is the current Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Local Government Affairs, has more than 30 years of experience in the state civil service.

While charging them to hit the ground running, the governor enjoined all the appointees to see their appointments as a call to service, adding that the people of the state expect positive results.

Sani congratulated them on their appointments and wished them Allah’s guidance in their new assignments.