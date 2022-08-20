Electoral Act 2022 Rekindles Nigerians’ Hopes In Electoral Processes – Nwodo

87 SHARES Share Tweet

The Electoral Act 2022 has given additional hopes to Nigerians that votes will count in the 2023 general elections, Chief Charles Agadenyi Nwodo told THE WHISTLER on Saturday.



Chief Nwodo, ex-national chairman of the Progressives Action Congress, PAC, said the new Electoral Act is a plus to President Muhammadu Buhari, adding however that there are other pressing yearnings of the masses which the Buhari government is yet to address.

According to him, “The use of electronic machines in transmitting election results is the major thing that gives people hopes. We also believe that the other laws to punish the electoral offenders are the other reasons that rekindle people’s hopes.

“If electoral offenders are not drastically punished for committing electoral offences, there will be no deterrent to others with similar intentions. If there is no deterrent, it will still be the same as usual.

“We know that with electronic machines, individuals can still try to manipulate the system. But when those manipulating the system illegally are caught and punished severely, others will run away from it. But compared to the past Electoral Act, the new one gives hopes among the citizens.

“We also believe that security agencies would be on alert to ensure that the processes during voting and declaration of results are duly followed, and the citizens also would be protected. Nigerians being what they are might adopt the system of being violent to chase voters away from voting where they lack support. With the political will of the government and that of the security agencies, all these things can be contained.

“It is a plus to the Buhari government, but the Electoral Act is a feather because there are things he did not do well to satisfy the genuine yearnings of the people.”