Elon Musk Targets End Of 2023 To Appoint New Twitter CEO

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has said that he is aiming to appoint his successor as Twitter CEO toward the end of 2023.

He said he needs to make sure the organization is stable first and financially productive.

Musk said this while speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday.

“I think I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out,” Musk said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

“I’m guessing probably towards the end of this year should be good timing to find someone else to run the company because I think it should be in a stable position around the end of this year,” he said.

In December last year, Musk conducted a Twitter poll asking his followers if they want him to step down as CEO, stating that he would abide by the results of the poll.

The poll ended with 17 million votes and 57% of respondents, over 10 million, voting yes while 43% voted no.

Following the poll’s results, however, Musk stated that he would only step down as CEO when he found “someone foolish enough to take the job”.

Musk became Twitter CEO after acquiring the company for $44 billion dollars in October 2022.