Naira Redesign: ‘Must It Be Now?’- Ondo Gov Asks Buhari To Reverse Policy

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to reverse the naira redesign policy now.

Advertisement

Akeredolu said that both the new and old notes should be allowed to co-exist, noting that despite an existing court injunction, the old notes seem to have ceased to be legal tender in the country.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, on Wednesday said that Akeredolu spoke on Tuesday evening while receiving members of the Youth Directorate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) led by Seyi Tinubu.

The Governor faulted the timing of the policy, stating that it is ill-timed, adding that the problem created by the naira and fuel scarcity have affected the ratings of the APC.

He said: ”We have a problem we are facing in this country today. Our rating as a party is not that favorable. Let’s not deceive ourselves. Must it be now that we will have this financial policy?

“How? Fuel and everything? Things are not easy. This policy is not right at this time. It should be reversed. Reserve it and tell CBN that we are reversing it. Let old and new notes co-exist.

Advertisement

“Okada, taxis , banks are not taking old notes again. There is an injunction and everyone is behaving like there is no injunction. We have said that this man (CBN Governor) should be removed when he contested to be President. The man is not fit for that position. A man who attempted to be President will frustrate us at this time.”

Just like other APC governors, Akeredolu has been very vocal against the new monetary policy of the CBN. Recently, the Governor’s of three APC-led states of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara, filed an an exparte motion at the Supreme Court to restrain the CBN and the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 deadline of old notes of N200, N500, and N1,000 as legal tender.

The apex court last week granted the request of the three states and restrained the CBN and the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 deadline. But it appears the CBN is not ready to obey the court order.