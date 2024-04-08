Emefiele Returns To Custody Months After Release From Kuje Prison

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The embattled ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, was on Monday remanded to the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by a Lagos Court over alleged abuse of office and allocation of billions of the United States dollars.

Emefiele, who was arraigned alongside his co-defendant, one Henry Isioma Omole, on 26 counts before Justice Rahman Oshodi, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The charge, marked ID/23787c/2024 and dated April 3, 2024. was filed by Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) on behalf of EFCC.

Emefiele’s lawyer, Abdulakeem Ladi-Lawal, pleaded with the court to grant him bail on self-recognition, which the prosecution counsel, Oyedepo did not oppose.

However, after listening to the submissions of both counsels, Justice Oshodi remanded Emefiele to EFCC custody and the second defendant to the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The judge adjourned the case till April 11, for ruling on the bail and commencement of trial.

Emefiele was previously detained at the Kuje Correctional Centre amidst investigations into the allegations against him.

However, he was released on December 23, 2023, upon meeting bail conditions, including a bail sum of N300 million and the provision of two sureties with assets within the Maitama district of Abuja.