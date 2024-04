454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has picked Omobayo Marvellous Godwins, a 38-year-old Engineer, as his deputy.

This follows the removal of Mr Philip Shaibu as Edo Deputy Governor on Monday by the State Assembly.

Advertisement

The Assembly on Monday voted to impeach Shaibu following the conclusion of an impeachment hearing by the panel, which he shunned.

Details soon…