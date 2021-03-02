Emir Of Kagara Dies 3 Days After Kidnapped Schoolboys’ Release

44 SHARES Share Tweet

The Emir of Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, Salihu Tanko, has reportedly died on Tuesday.

His death came 3 days after 42 students and staff of Government Science College (GSC) were freed by their captors.

A statement by the Niger State Government, Abubakar Bello, on Tuesday, confirmed his death.

He said, “We have lost a First Class Emir, a member of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, an Octogenarian and an Elder Statesman whose wise counsel has been of immense value to this administration and those before it in the state”.

He described the deceased as a symbol of humility and patience who brought immense unity and progress to the Kagara Emirate.

The cause of his death was not disclosed.