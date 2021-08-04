Emirates Makes U-turn, Removes Nigeria From Travel List

Emirates Airlines has reversed its decision by excluding Nigeria from eligible countries whose passenger can fly to the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE based airline had on Tuesday included Nigeria among six eligible countries to fly into UAE through the airline.

“The UAE authorities have announced that effective August 5, 2021, eligible travelers from countries below will be allowed to travel to/through UAE: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Uganda nd Nepal,” Emirates said on Tuesday.

But in a twist which reflects the long hostility meted to Nigeria as described by the Federal Government earlier this year, the airline removed the country in its fresh list seen by THE WHISTLER on Wednesday.

It said, “The UAE authorities have announced that effective August 5, 2021, eligible travelers from countries below will be allowed to travel to/through UAE: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Uganda and Nepal.

” Eligible customers will be only be allowed to transit through UAE from the countries below: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, South Africa, Vietnam and Zambia.”

The diplomatic row between the countries started when Emirates refused to fly Nigerian passengers without a pre-boarding Rapid Diagnostic Test (RTD).

The Nigerian government however banned the UAE airline in February, while the UAE also listed Nigeria in its travel ban list.

In June this year, the UAE lifted its ban on Nigeria after the Dubai Disaster Management Committee finally removed the rapid antigen test and said passengers from Nigeria would only be required to possess negative PCR test.